New Orleans Saints aware of slim playoff chances: 'We have to win out'

The New Orleans Saints entered their game Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals aware of at least one thing: that if they lost, their less than 1 percent chance of still qualifying for the playoffs would be reduced to nothing.The same thing could remain true for a Christmas Eve game Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.A loss by the Saints (6-8) would mathematically eliminate them from the race for an NFC playoff berth, leaving them on the outside of the six-team conference playoff field for a third consecutive year, and a fourth time in five years.But there's more to it than that.The Saints could have their fate sealed in the minutes before the 3:25 p.m. kickoff against the Buccaneers based on the results of two games with noon kickoffs.More from NOLA.com: