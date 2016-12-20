|
|
|
|
|
12-20-2016, 10:09 PM
|
|
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,681
|
New Orleans Saints aware of slim playoff chances: 'We have to win out'
Full Story - NOLA.com
The New Orleans Saints entered their game Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals aware of at least one thing: that if they lost, their less than 1 percent chance of still qualifying for the playoffs would be reduced to nothing.
The same thing could remain true for a Christmas Eve game Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
A loss by the Saints (6-8) would mathematically eliminate them from the race for an NFC playoff berth, leaving them on the outside of the six-team conference playoff field for a third consecutive year, and a fourth time in five years.
But there's more to it than that.
The Saints could have their fate sealed in the minutes before the 3:25 p.m. kickoff against the Buccaneers based on the results of two games with noon kickoffs.
By Christopher Dabe, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
Full Story - NOLA.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
