Saints' Nick Fairley motivated by daughter during career-best season
Full Story Nola.Com
With two games remaining this season, New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley has a chance to set new career highs in a few categories.
He already has 38 tackles, which is the most in his six NFL seasons. He surpassed his previous best mark of 35 in Week 14 when he had six solo tackles -- his most in 75 NFL games -- against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team the Saints host Saturday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Fairley has 5.5 sacks so far, putting him a half sack shy of his career high from 2013. He also had 19 quarterback hits during that season with the Lions and is already at 18 this season. His eight tackles for loss are three behind his top mark from 2012.
By Josh Katzenstein / Times-Picayune
Full Story Nola.Com
