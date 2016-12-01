|
|
|
|
|
Drew Brees says which New Orleans Saints deserve spot in Pro Bowl
Full Story Nola.Com
Drew Brees through 14 games leads the league in passing yards, touchdowns and completion percentage. By most measures, he would be considered among the top quarterbacks in the league.
According to the Pro Bowl rosters released Tuesday, he wasn't.
While that didn't sit well with his New Orleans Saints teammates, Brees on Wednesday turned the spotlight away from himself and listed a few other players he felt deserved the honor of being selected, after the Saints had zero players named on the initial roster.
By Christopher Dabe / Times-Picayune
Full Story Nola.Com
