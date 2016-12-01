Tim Hightower a 'perfect' Ed Block Courage Award selection by Saints, Sean Payton says



In two weeks, New Orleans Saints running back Tim Hightower will have played his first full season of professional football since before he suffered a serious knee injury in 2011.



In the spring, he will be rewarded for his perseverance.



The Saints on Wednesday announced Hightower as the team recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award for 2016. He and the award recipients from the 31 other teams will be honored at a ceremony in Baltimore, Md., in the spring.



Saints coach Sean Payton on Wednesday referred to Hightower as a "perfect candidate" for the award.



"I don't know that I've been part of a team with a more worthy Ed Block candidate than Tim Hightower," Payton said during a teleconference with local media. "With what he's been through and how he's overcome. If you knew all that he's been through and all he's overcome, if you heard him speak about his story, it's pretty impressive. It didn't make for an easy vote, but it made just so much sense."



By Christopher Dabe, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



