Sean Payton says Saints shut out of Pro Bowl due to lack of team success



For the second year in a row, the New Orleans Saints didn't have any players voted to the initial Pro Bowl roster.



When the NFL announced the teams last year, the Saints had just fallen to 5-9. This year, the teams is 6-8.



And Coach Sean Payton understands why his team didn't have any players receive the annual honor.



"Generally, it's a byproduct of having success," he said.



The other teams without a player on the initial Pro Bowl roster are the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets. The Lions (9-5) are the only team of that group with more than six wins.



New Orleans had at least a couple worthy candidates in quarterback Drew Brees and defensive end Cameron Jordan. Brees leads the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns, ranks second in completion percentage and fourth in passer rating, but the NFC quarterbacks who made the team were Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys.



By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



