Snubbed: Cam Jordan shouldn't be judged strictly by his sack total

The texts came in, some more serious than others, expressing this sentiment after New Orleans failed to put a player in the Pro Bowl for the second time in as many years.Its doubtful theres an undercover conspiracy not to honor or recognize players from New Orleans. Drew Brees has been to the Pro Bowl nine times, and Cam Jordan went last season. Besides, New England, the NFLs rebel franchise, put four players in the Pro Bowl. That small fact seriously deflates any conspiracy talk.But this is what happens when everyone from the NFLs top offense and one of the better defensive players in the league gets snubbed. Its hard to cook up an explanation for how such things could occur.Sean Payton has a logical one.Generally, its a byproduct of having success, he said.