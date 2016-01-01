Saints' Thomas could be club's all-time best rookie receiver



METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Saints receiver Michael Thomas might own all of New Orleans' significant rookie receiving records after the final two games of the regular season.



How much that matters to him is difficult to discern, because he's clearly not comfortable making a big deal out of it.



''All that stuff will take care of itself,'' said Thomas, who'll line up against Tampa Bay on Sunday. ''At the end of the day, we're trying to win games here.



''Drew Brees breaks a record almost every game, and he never talks about records,'' Thomas added. ''So, I'd rather just fall in that line. ... If I keep my head down and focus on winning games, even bigger stuff will happen.''



With 76 catches for 883 yards and eight touchdowns, Thomas leads NFL rookies in all three categories - meaning the second-round draft choice, 47th overall out of Ohio State, is out-producing the five receivers drafted ahead of him: Cleveland's Corey Coleman, Houston's Will Fuller, Washington's Josh Doctson (injured early this season), Minnesota's Laquan Treadwell and the New York Giants' Sterling Shepard.



