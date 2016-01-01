|
|
|
|
|
Today, 12:03 AM
|
|
Can Saints' Drew Brees outduel Buccaneers' Jameis Winston this time?
METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints will get a do-over on Saturday -- just 13 days after they produced their worst offensive performance in years against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Saints (6-8) lost that game 16-11, destroying themselves with penalties, turnovers, dropped touchdown passes and an inability to run the ball. Drew Brees threw zero touchdown passes with three interceptions and had his worst passer rating (48.5) since 2012.
But the Saints didnt stay down for long, with Brees throwing for 389 yards and four touchdowns in last weekends 48-41 win at the Arizona Cardinals.
Unfortunately, the Saints can only play for pride, a little revenge and a chance to play spoilers against the Bucs, who are still in the playoff hunt at 8-6.
Technically, New Orleans is still mathematically alive, but that might change before Saturdays game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
By Mike Triplett
