Forecast: Amid the misery, Saints might finally have a good kicker



Full Story - WWLTV.com

For the first time since the 2013 offseason, the New Orleans Saints will head into 2017 feeling pretty good about their placekicker.

The Saints special teams have been a mess in 2016, but Lutz is quietly perfect on field goals in December. The season started off bumpy, and while Lutz's blocked kick issues peaked against Denver and Carolina, Sean Payton never wavered and his faith appears to have paid off. Things are going so well, I wasn't even having a panic attack during field goals and extra points during the Saints win in Arizona. That's major progress as far as I'm concerned.

If we are going to bang on Sean Payton about the play calling, the bad drafts, the bad defense, the repeated stories about him leaving, and anything else wrong with the Saints, then we should at least give the man some credit about Lutz.

When the Saints signed Lutz right before the regular season because Payton saw what he called "probably the best kicking workout I've ever seen, a lot of us thought the Saints had gone a little crazy. It didn't look so great early after Lutz had an extra point deflected (it was still good) vs Oakland and had a kick blocked and returned for a score against the New York Giants, but Lutz showed some mental toughness when he made the game winning 52-yard field goal against Carolina to get the Saints their second win.

By Ralph Malborough

Full Story - WWLTV.com

 

