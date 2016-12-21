|
|
|
|
|
|
|New Orleans Saints
> News
|
Michael Thomas says 'the proof is in the pudding' for Saints receivers' claim to top spot in the NFL
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 04:03 AM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,685
|
Michael Thomas says 'the proof is in the pudding' for Saints receivers' claim to top spot in the NFL
Full Story - The Advocate
Michael Thomas is proud of the way the New Orleans Saints' receiving corps has played this season.
Proud enough that he's ready to defend his group against any other group in the NFL.
After the NFL Network's postgame show suggested the Giants' trio of Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard and Victor Cruz might be the league's best, both Thomas and Willie Snead responded on Twitter by hinting at their own case for that honor.
Thomas believes the Saints group led by himself, Brandin Cooks and Willie Snead is the best collection of receivers in the league.
"Numbers speak louder than words, I feel like," he said. "I feel like the proof is in the pudding, and I feel like it solves itself when you use Google."
New Orleans' top three receivers have combined for more catches (213) and yards (2,731) than any other trio in the NFL, and the Saints' triplets rank second with 20 touchdown catches behind the Green Bay Packers' group of Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Randall Cobb (25), according to ESPN Stats & Information.
BY JOEL A. ERICKSON
Full Story - The Advocate
More from The advocate:
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 21 members and 326 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
whodatman
, Bobario
, Boiler Jim
, Hardcorefakes
, jdeere11b
, NewOrleansSaint23
, kenchaisson
, Snuck
, BuffaloSaint
, rheausler
, Marsaint
, Arathrael
, Hotdog_Skin
, Nolatiger1992
, St. Chris
, SippiSaint35
, Expatriate
, msu_cannon
, bartk12
, SweSaint
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:50 AM.
|