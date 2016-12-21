Michael Thomas says 'the proof is in the pudding' for Saints receivers' claim to top spot in the NFL



Full Story - The Advocate



Michael Thomas is proud of the way the New Orleans Saints' receiving corps has played this season.



Proud enough that he's ready to defend his group against any other group in the NFL.



After the NFL Network's postgame show suggested the Giants' trio of Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard and Victor Cruz might be the league's best, both Thomas and Willie Snead responded on Twitter by hinting at their own case for that honor.



Thomas believes the Saints group  led by himself, Brandin Cooks and Willie Snead  is the best collection of receivers in the league.



"Numbers speak louder than words, I feel like," he said. "I feel like the proof is in the pudding, and I feel like it solves itself when you use Google."



New Orleans' top three receivers have combined for more catches (213) and yards (2,731) than any other trio in the NFL, and the Saints' triplets rank second with 20 touchdown catches behind the Green Bay Packers' group of Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Randall Cobb (25), according to ESPN Stats & Information.



BY JOEL A. ERICKSON



Full Story - The Advocate



More from The advocate:

John Kuhn returns, Delvin Breaux only Saint missing from Thursday practice

In testimony about unpaid alimony and child support, former Saint Robert Meachem describes financial disarray Michael Thomas is proud of the way the New Orleans Saints' receiving corps has played this season.Proud enough that he's ready to defend his group against any other group in the NFL.After the NFL Network's postgame show suggested the Giants' trio of Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard and Victor Cruz might be the league's best, both Thomas and Willie Snead responded on Twitter by hinting at their own case for that honor.Thomas believes the Saints group  led by himself, Brandin Cooks and Willie Snead  is the best collection of receivers in the league."Numbers speak louder than words, I feel like," he said. "I feel like the proof is in the pudding, and I feel like it solves itself when you use Google."New Orleans' top three receivers have combined for more catches (213) and yards (2,731) than any other trio in the NFL, and the Saints' triplets rank second with 20 touchdown catches behind the Green Bay Packers' group of Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Randall Cobb (25), according to ESPN Stats & Information.More from The advocate: