Saints preparing to face Tampa Bay's strong interior rush
Full Story - The Advocate
The Saints had a rough time against Tampa Bay the last time they matched up.
A big reason for that was due to the pressure generated by the Buccaneers defensive front seven. And the man spearheading that attack was defensive lineman Robert Ayers.
Though hes listed as a defensive end, Ayers lined up all over the defensive line and gave various members of the New Orleans offensive line fits. Andrus Peat, who played left guard in that game, was his most common victim, beating the second-year offensive lineman for two pressures, two hits, and a sack.
Its harder to get in a groove with a guy when hes moving around a lot, offensive tackle Zach Strief said. They have an elite pass rusher across from him. When we get into the third-down stuff, and they put Ayers and McCoy inside, its two handfuls. Theres really no way to slide a protection to a guy to protect either side because there are guys playing equally well on both sides.
Along with McCoy and Ayers, rookie defensive end Noah Spence has also been making plays, giving the Buccaneers a strong defensive front. That group was able to pressure Drew Brees 15 times in the last meeting, and he uncharacteristically struggled with it, completing just eight passes on those attempts.
BY NICK UNDERHILL
Full Story - The Advocate
