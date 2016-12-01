|
|New Orleans Saints
Saints sharp on fourth down; Mark Ingram closing in on No. 2 and other First-and-10 tidbits
|
Saints sharp on fourth down; Mark Ingram closing in on No. 2 and other First-and-10 tidbits
Full Story Nola.Com
The New Orleans Saints don't always gamble on fourth down offensively. They pick and choose their spots wisely. The decisions to live dangerously at times have way more often paid off than not.
New Orleans ranks second in the NFL in fourth-down efficiency with an 83.3 percent success rate. Only Dallas tops the Saints at 88.9 percent. The Saints are tied for 13th in the league in attempts with 12, so it's not like the Saints roll the dice all the time.
The only two times the Saints failed on fourth down occurred in obvious spots on the final drive of a game. The Saints converted 10 times in non-game ending situations.
By Larry Holder / Times-Picayune
Full Story Nola.Com
