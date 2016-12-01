|
|
|
|
|
Yesterday, 08:07 PM
|
|
|
|
|
New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Three key matchups
The New Orleans Saints (6-8) need several things to happen to keep their slim playoff chances to stay alive heading into Week 17.
The best thing the Saints can do, of course, is beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 16 matchup Saturday at 3:25 p.m. at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The Buccaneers (8-6) won the first matchup of this season just two weeks ago in Tampa Bay, locking down the Saints offense in a 16-11 win.
Here are three matchups that could determine the outcome of the rematch:
Saints cornerbacks vs. Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans
Evans, the 6-foot-5 Pro Bowler, is on his worst stretch of the season, averaging just 46.3 receiving yards in the past three games. One of those games was against the Saints, who held Evans to just four catches for 42 yards.
The difference, though, is cornerback Delvin Breaux (shoulder) likely won't play Sunday, which means Sterling Moore, B.W. Webb and rookie Ken Crawley will have more matchups against Evans.
By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
|
|
|
|
