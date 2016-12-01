|
Saints face Buccaneers for second time in three weeks with playoffs on the line
Full Story - NOLA.com
The New Orleans Saints (6-8) cling to postseason hopes and have a unique situation Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Week 16 marks the second meeting between the Saints and Buccaneers in a span of three weeks, with the Buccaneers winning 16-11 in Week 14.
"There is a level of familiarity there, obviously, being a divisional opponent and the fact that that game plan is somewhat fresh in our minds still," Saints quarterback Drew Brees said. "But you're still tweaking things and it's a short week with Christmas and everything."
The Saints quarterback brings up good points, of course, because there are outside distractions.
So, what are the challenges of preparing for a divisional opponent given a short week leading to a Saturday game, the current playoff picture and the holiday season?
By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
Full Story - NOLA.com
