New Orleans Saints desire fast start this time against Buccaneers
Full Story - NOLA.com
The New Orleans Saints in their 16-11 loss two weeks ago against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were flagged for 13 penalties, including seven on offense that put the Saints in some long down-and-distance situations.
The inclination after such a game would be to say that the Saints beat themselves.
Not so, according to at least one Saints player.
"Penalties aren't just necessarily us being stupid," Saints right tackle Zach Strief said. "Sometimes penalties happen because the guy beats you, and that's them. It's not like you can stand here and say, 'well, we beat ourselves on penalties.' Well, no, not really. That guy beat you and drew a penalty. You know what I mean? That's part of it as well."
The Saints will host the Buccaneers in a Christmas Eve game at 3:25 p.m. Saturday, in a game that could have playoff implications for both teams.
By Christopher Dabe, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
Full Story - NOLA.com
