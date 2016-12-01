Sean Payton faces this question: How long is too long with the Saints?



How long is too long for head coach to stick with one NFL team? I know Sean Payton asked himself that question last year in pondering a jump from the New Orleans Saints to another team.



Winning a Super Bowl buys every coach some equity with the bosses. But coaches aren't bulletproof either when the team flounders. Payton's job security is a rarity with him under contract through 2020 even though the Saints are on the verge of their third consecutive losing season and four in five years.



Typically a coach's seat is red hot with those facts for everyone to see, even with a Super Bowl win on the resume. The Saints are seemingly more loyal than most teams with Payton. And yet Payton may be testing the waters for a new challenge once again this offseason after more than a decade with the Saints.



Former Ravens coach Brian Billick is among a handful of coaches to eventually be fired after the ups and downs of the next several seasons after winning a Super Bowl. Winning a championship certainly bought Billick time in Baltimore. But when should time run out on a coach who's hoisted a Lombardi Trophy?



By Larry Holder, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



