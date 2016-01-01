Safety Jairus Byrd is starting to play the best football of his time with the Saints



Full Story - The Advocate



Football fans have become a little numb to knee injuries.



A torn ACL is still expected to end a player's season, but other than microfracture surgery, most football observers expect a player to bounce back to full strength ahead of the predicted recovery time. When a player like Adrian Peterson recovers from a torn ACL to rush for 2,000 yards in just eight months, the expectations for every other athlete with a knee injury rise.



Saints safety Jairus Byrd knows all too well that the average recovery time is far from a worst-case scenario.



Finally healthy now, after seeing two seasons either derailed or limited by the torn meniscus he suffered early in his first season with New Orleans, Byrd is starting to play like the player the Saints thought they were getting when he signed a six-year, $54 million contract in 2014.



"Offseason and things like that, there were some things I needed to take care of. And to now get things going and get a feel for it ... knee injuries are pretty serious," he said. "I'm just thankful."



Byrd, who was shifted into a different role after the third game of the season when rookie Vonn Bell took over at free safety, has played 83 percent of the snaps this season  the most of any Saints defensive back  and is tied for second on the team with 72 tackles.



By Joel A. Erickson



Full Story - The Advocate Football fans have become a little numb to knee injuries.A torn ACL is still expected to end a player's season, but other than microfracture surgery, most football observers expect a player to bounce back to full strength ahead of the predicted recovery time. When a player like Adrian Peterson recovers from a torn ACL to rush for 2,000 yards in just eight months, the expectations for every other athlete with a knee injury rise.Saints safety Jairus Byrd knows all too well that the average recovery time is far from a worst-case scenario.Finally healthy now, after seeing two seasons either derailed or limited by the torn meniscus he suffered early in his first season with New Orleans, Byrd is starting to play like the player the Saints thought they were getting when he signed a six-year, $54 million contract in 2014."Offseason and things like that, there were some things I needed to take care of. And to now get things going and get a feel for it ... knee injuries are pretty serious," he said. "I'm just thankful."Byrd, who was shifted into a different role after the third game of the season when rookie Vonn Bell took over at free safety, has played 83 percent of the snaps this season  the most of any Saints defensive back  and is tied for second on the team with 72 tackles.