|New Orleans Saints
Bucs/Saints gameday: Without Delvin Breaux, Saints must find a way to slow Mike Evans, plus...
Bucs/Saints gameday: Without Delvin Breaux, Saints must find a way to slow Mike Evans, plus...
Full Story - The Advocate
The Next Level
Without Breaux, Saints face a big challenge literally and figuratively in Bucs' Mike Evans
The Buccaneers werent afraid to test Delvin Breaux the last time, and they did so with some degree of success.
But this time, the Saints will be without Breaux, who was placed on injured reserve Friday and is considered by Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans to be among the best cornerbacks in the NFL at the line of scrimmage. So instead, New Orleans will be leaning on B.W. Webb and Sterling Moore to slow Tampa Bays aerial attack.
It will be interesting to see who gains the upper hand Saturday since these teams played one another just a couple of weeks ago, meaning that whatever insights were gained are still fresh in the participants minds. But Evans said those advantages might be a wash.
The same (advantage) that the DB gains by facing the receivers twice, Evans said. You know their tendencies. You know how they are on the field. Youre just more familiar with the opponent and how they play.
By Nick Underhill
Full Story - The Advocate
More from The Advocate:
