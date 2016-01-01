|
|
|
|
|
Will Jairus Byrd's resurgence keep him with Saints in 2017?
Full Story - ESPN.com
METAIRIE, La. -- Jairus Byrd finally seems to have his career pointed back in the right direction.
"I'd say in the last six weeks, he's played as good of football as we've seen now, and that's encouraging," New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said of the 30-year-old safety, whose first two-plus years in New Orleans were marred by a major knee injury and inconsistent play.
Byrd was even demoted temporarily this season before things finally started to get on track for the three-time Pro Bowler.
Whether that will be enough to keep him in New Orleans beyond this season remains to be seen. It's probably the biggest financial decision the Saints have to make this offseason, since Byrd is due $7.8 million in salary and bonuses next year as part of the blockbuster six-year, $52.5 million contract he signed in 2014. (The deal was originally announced as $54 million, but he didn't meet certain salary escalators).
A pay cut is the most likely solution, provided the Saints and Byrd agree the future is looking brighter than the past couple of years.
Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer
|
|
|
|
|