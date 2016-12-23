|
Today, 03:14 AM
Owner/Webmaster
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,705
Could Sean Payton leave Saints to be L.A. Rams' coach?
Full Story - NFL.com
Last March during the NFL's annual meeting, Saints coach Sean Payton nonchalantly mentioned that not only had he agreed to a new five-year contract extension, but also that he was carrying it around in his briefcase. It was a comical end to a year-long saga centered around the question of where Payton would be coaching in 2016.
Payton said at the time, "I don't see myself working anywhere else."
It's time to revisit that view.
With the Los Angeles Rams job open, multiple sources say it is a position Payton is monitoring with sincere interest. For Payton to become the team's new head coach, it would take significant maneuvering behind the scenes to work. One source described the prospects as not imminent or likely but "possible." The Rams, of course, would have to decide he's their overwhelming No. 1.
Payton hasn't been shy about his openness toward landing on the West Coast (his daughter lives in California), and there was plenty of interest last year in possible openings with the 49ers or Chargers, as well as the Colts.
By Ian Rapoport | NFL Media Insider
