Mark Ingram, Jairus Byrd star in Saints' redemption win
Full Story - ESPN.com
NEW ORLEANS -- Mark Ingram was happy because he was scoring touchdowns again.
Jairus Byrd was happy because he was intercepting passes again.
And the New Orleans Saints were happy because they gave a terrific, complete performance that was a night-and-day difference from the last time they played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Unfortunately, Saturday's 31-24 victory won't be enough to get New Orleans (7-8) into the playoffs. But it was a nice redemption win all around, just 13 days after the Saints destroyed their fading playoff hopes with their biggest flop of the year -- a 16-11 loss in Tampa.
"I know that we've had some tough moments this year that have prevented us from being in a playoff position, but I also believe that you go through a lot of those things for a reason, and that you learn along the way, and it's what enables you to have success in the future," said Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who threw for 299 yards and a touchdown, redeeming his ugly performance at Tampa Bay two weeks ago (three interceptions and zero TDs). "I feel like we're right there, knocking on the door, and we've got a lot of the right pieces in place."
Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer
Full Story - ESPN.com
