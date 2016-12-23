home Steve Gleasons Website
Mark Ingram, Jairus Byrd star in Saints' redemption win


Full Story - ESPN.com

NEW ORLEANS -- Mark Ingram was happy because he was scoring touchdowns again.

Jairus Byrd was happy because he was intercepting passes again.

And the New Orleans Saints were happy because they gave a terrific, complete performance that was a night-and-day difference from the last time they played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Unfortunately, Saturday's 31-24 victory won't be enough to get New Orleans (7-8) into the playoffs. But it was a nice redemption win all around, just 13 days after the Saints destroyed their fading playoff hopes with their biggest flop of the year -- a 16-11 loss in Tampa.

"I know that we've had some tough moments this year that have prevented us from being in a playoff position, but I also believe that you go through a lot of those things for a reason, and that you learn along the way, and it's what enables you to have success in the future," said Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who threw for 299 yards and a touchdown, redeeming his ugly performance at Tampa Bay two weeks ago (three interceptions and zero TDs). "I feel like we're right there, knocking on the door, and we've got a lot of the right pieces in place."

Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer

Full Story - ESPN.com

