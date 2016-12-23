Saints roll past Bucs in impressive Christmas Eve win; Brees: 'I feel like we're right there'



Full Story - The Advocate



Two weeks after turning in arguably its worst performance of the season against a surging Tampa Bay defense, the New Orleans offense reminded the Buccaneers why the Saints have been the NFC South's standard on that side of the ball for more than a decade.



And veteran safety Jairus Byrd made sure the Buccaneers couldn't keep pace, reminding Saints fans in the process why he was such a prized commodity when New Orleans signed him in free agency three seasons ago.



Firmly in control from start to finish, New Orleans knocked off Tampa Bay 31-24, making Sean Payton the all-time winningest coach with 94-regular season wins to pass Jim Mora, something of a bittersweet Christmas Eve present on a day when New Orleans was officially eliminated from the playoffs.



"We didn't know that we were out beforehand, but we play this game for a lot of reasons," Saints quarterback Drew Brees said. "Everybody in the locker room, when they step on the field, feels like they have something to prove."



BY JOEL A. ERICKSON



