Saints roll past Bucs in impressive Christmas Eve win; Brees: 'I feel like we're right there'


Full Story - The Advocate

Two weeks after turning in arguably its worst performance of the season against a surging Tampa Bay defense, the New Orleans offense reminded the Buccaneers why the Saints have been the NFC South's standard on that side of the ball for more than a decade.

And veteran safety Jairus Byrd made sure the Buccaneers couldn't keep pace, reminding Saints fans in the process why he was such a prized commodity when New Orleans signed him in free agency three seasons ago.

Firmly in control from start to finish, New Orleans knocked off Tampa Bay 31-24, making Sean Payton the all-time winningest coach with 94-regular season wins to pass Jim Mora, something of a bittersweet Christmas Eve present on a day when New Orleans was officially eliminated from the playoffs.

"We didn't know that we were out beforehand, but we play this game for a lot of reasons," Saints quarterback Drew Brees said. "Everybody in the locker room, when they step on the field, feels like they have something to prove."

BY JOEL A. ERICKSON

Full Story - The Advocate

 

