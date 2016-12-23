New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz extends streak in win against Buccaneers



In the days after the third time rookie kicker Wil Lutz had a field goal blocked and returned for a significant chunk of yards, he went home to Georgia and embraced his chance to unwind.



That last block occurred on a Thursday against the Carolina Panthers, and when he returned to the New Orleans Saints training facility the next week, a new coach welcomed him.



Lutz, with the help of new special teams assistant Kevin O'Dea, has made 11 consecutive field goals, including three Saturday in the Saints' 31-24 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



Those 11 field goals are part of a string of 29 successful scoring kicks in a row, which includes 18 extra points from the 33-yard distance implemented in 2015.



"I feel like I'm hitting the ball well," said Lutz, whom the Saints signed just days after he spent training camp with the Baltimore Ravens' All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker. "It's encouraging to be hitting the ball like that at this point in the season."



By Christopher Dabe, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



