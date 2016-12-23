|
Today, 03:30 AM
Owner/Webmaster
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,705
Saints' Jairus Byrd comes up big against Bucs
Full Story - NOLA.com
It was just two days that New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton spoke highly of Jairus Byrd, saying Thursday the safety was playing "as good as football as we've seen."
Byrd proved Payton's point by totaling six tackles (three solo, including a tackle for a loss), two passes defensed and two interceptions in Saturday's 31-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The production arguably served as vindication of Byrd's play-making abilities with the Saints defense when he is 100 percent healthy.
"It was a long time coming," Bryd said. "Things were feeling good for me this week. It took longer than I obviously wanted, but I'm starting to feel real good."
The Buccaneers found out just how good Byrd was feeling early in the second quarter.
Coming off the left side of the line of scrimmage on a blitz, Byrd ran down running back Charles Sims from behind to drop him behind the line of scrimmage for a 4-yard loss.
By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
Full Story - NOLA.com
Who's Online
There are currently 50 members and 449 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
