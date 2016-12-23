Nick Underhill's analysis: Big key to Saints' victory over Bucs in rematch...

After the last time the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers played, Zach Strief lamented the teams inability to run the ball.The game was dubbed one of New Orleans worst offensive performances of the season by the participants, and the reason for that was simple: The Saints couldnt get an effective running game going.Were going to turn the ball over if we have to throw it at an 80-percent clip, the offensive tackle said after the first time these two teams played, which resulted in a 16-11 win by the Buccaneers. This game is not as complicated as we would like to make it sound. When you become one-dimensional, its tough to protect the quarterback, and when youre relying on him to make all the plays, and you dont give him time, youre going to struggle.The Saints seemed determined not to make that the case this time. During Saturdays 31-24 win, New Orleans appeared to make a concerted effort to establish a rushing attack and install a game plan that would help keep Tampa Bays rush at bay.