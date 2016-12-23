|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 03:36 AM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,705
|
Nick Underhill's analysis: Big key to Saints' victory over Bucs in rematch...
Full Story - The Advocate
After the last time the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers played, Zach Strief lamented the teams inability to run the ball.
The game was dubbed one of New Orleans worst offensive performances of the season by the participants, and the reason for that was simple: The Saints couldnt get an effective running game going.
Were going to turn the ball over if we have to throw it at an 80-percent clip, the offensive tackle said after the first time these two teams played, which resulted in a 16-11 win by the Buccaneers. This game is not as complicated as we would like to make it sound. When you become one-dimensional, its tough to protect the quarterback, and when youre relying on him to make all the plays, and you dont give him time, youre going to struggle.
The Saints seemed determined not to make that the case this time. During Saturdays 31-24 win, New Orleans appeared to make a concerted effort to establish a rushing attack and install a game plan that would help keep Tampa Bays rush at bay.
By Nick Underhill
Full Story - The Advocate
More from The Advocate:
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 50 members and 448 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
yomoose
, Slim K
, whodatman
, Matteoma1
, Zephyr
, Andrus
, Galbreath34
, bartk12
, Saintster
, Fjeldur
, wyrmer
, Cougar 1
, BCK30
, phart28
, dapperdan
, Zztop
, FrenchieATX
, kenchaisson
, lades
, jagpack
, Boogee134
, stock_victim
, Vemnox
, St. Chris
, 2to87alltheway
, rootbeersoup
, yardbird
, Will Survive
, LSUMathProf
, PapaBacchus
, Kid Dynomite
, Grandadmiral
, Stilldat318
, Allen Poe
, rhemstad24
, Saintsallday
, Prodigy
, Chopzley
, Spec
, apjung
, nolaspe
, Saint Jack
, fahad
, Witchdoctor504
, cash1234
, Rugger
, JackT.
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:50 AM.
|