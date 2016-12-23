Sean Payton becomes winningest coach in Saints history

As Sean Payton discussed his 94th regular-season victory, which passed Jim Mora for the most wins of any New Orleans Saints coach, owner Tom Benson interrupted from the side of the news conference room."Great coach, great game!" Benson said.With a 31-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Saturday, the Saints helped Payton pass Mora as well as secure his 100th total win at the helm, including six postseason victories -- the most notable coming in Super Bowl XLIV."It's exciting," Payton said of the honor. "Those are all obviously important games and team wins, and there's a lot of work, a lot of coaches and players over the years have been a part of that. It's always good to get another one, especially here this Christmas Eve."Payton arrived in 2006 and quickly won over the fan base as a rookie coach with a 10-6 record in the team's first season in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina ravaged the city in 2005.More from NOLA.com: