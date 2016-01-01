|
|New Orleans Saints
Today, 05:04 PM
Full Story ESPN.com
NEW ORLEANS New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson made a rare cameo appearance during Sean Paytons postgame news conference Saturday after Payton won his 100th game with the Saints (including the playoffs). At one point, Benson yelled, Great coach! Great game!
Payton was also awarded the game ball by general manager Mickey Loomis after the 31-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which redeemed one of New Orleans worst losses of the season from just two weeks earlier.
In other words, the Saints (7-8) werent acting like a team that believes it has grown too stale under Payton or is eager to trade him away.
And players insisted Saturday that they feel the exact opposite.
Theres not a guy in this locker room that wants him to be out the door tomorrow. Theres just not. And I dont think theres a guy in the building that does, said veteran offensive tackle Zach Strief, who readily admitted that fans might roll their eyes at any talk of progress or optimism after three straight seasons of 7-9, 7-9 and 7-8.
Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer
Full Story ESPN.com
