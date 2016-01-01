home Steve Gleasons Website
Old Today, 05:04 PM  
Andrus
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,708
http://www.espn.com/blog/nflnation/post/_/id/226316/saints-believe-sean-paytons-100th-win-the-start-of-next-leap


Full Story ESPN.com

NEW ORLEANS  New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson made a rare cameo appearance during Sean Paytons postgame news conference Saturday after Payton won his 100th game with the Saints (including the playoffs). At one point, Benson yelled, Great coach! Great game!

Payton was also awarded the game ball by general manager Mickey Loomis after the 31-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which redeemed one of New Orleans worst losses of the season from just two weeks earlier.

In other words, the Saints (7-8) werent acting like a team that believes it has grown too stale under Payton or is eager to trade him away.

And players insisted Saturday that they feel the exact opposite.

Theres not a guy in this locker room that wants him to be out the door tomorrow. Theres just not. And I dont think theres a guy in the building that does, said veteran offensive tackle Zach Strief, who readily admitted that fans might roll their eyes at any talk of progress or optimism after three straight seasons of 7-9, 7-9 and 7-8.

Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer

Full Story ESPN.com

 

