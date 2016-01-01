home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page Snap Counts: Mark Ingram's playing time rising as Saints near finish

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Today, 03:05 PM  
Andrus Andrus is offline
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,716
Snap Counts: Mark Ingram's playing time rising as Saints near finish


Full Story - The Advocate:

Mark Ingram took just 18 snaps the first time the New Orleans Saints took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, his second-lowest total of the season, trailing only his benching after an early fumble against Seattle.

The second time around, Ingram got every chance to pound Tampa Bay into submission.

Ingram tied his season high by taking 48 snaps in a 31-24 win over the Buccaneers on Saturday, carrying 18 times for 90 yards and two touchdowns as he powered an impressive ground game for the Saints.

As the season comes to a close and Ingram finds himself within reach of his first 1,000-yard campaign  he has 940 yards heading into the season finale against Atlanta  the veteran's playing time has risen significantly.

New Orleans committed to playing Tim Hightower more after the win over Seattle. In the six games after the Seahawks game, Ingram took 166 snaps, and Hightower took 151 as the pair split the workload.

By Joel Erickson

Full Story - The Advocate:

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Currently Active Users: 717
There are currently 140 members and 577 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
garland saint, DaveXA, Section 302, Excelsior88, Sneak42, LoE, snake pliskin, the-commish, BoNcHiE, whodatman, rail, Saints 4 life, Saint ATN, KorrBG20, Lafsaintsfan, tonythesaint, rheausler, hcm228, CajunNorth, FootballLady, SaintInBucLand, CrunkSaintFan, d.smith19, BlackandGoldXLIV, triumph, Torgo, SaintKenn, farfromsilent, cool1038, ultimatesaintsfan, AshleyShaffer, tlmsaints, reverse, AmerVet, eeddcc, SuperQuincy, Swamprat, eezyboy504, kenchaisson, equivocator99, Saint It Ain't So, JungleSaint, Stealth Matrix, Will Survive, SaintsW1n, SaintsfannMI, stadanko, SouthernMissSaint, Empty Pockets, SebaSaint, Saintsasaurus Rex, efil4stnias, Eman5805, baron8, Jekylz Hyde, mrbrown2195, Analyze This, guidomerkinsrules, stormin mormon, MamouMafia, nolaspe, bradman1965, Twags14, meatman, AARPSaint, CanadianSaint, picnicwithfish, saintbilly25, Syco, los226, BIG KITCH, Saints4ever, Hunter57, Tamerlane, tailback, BCK30, Silly Burrito, NightHawk, 61woods, tarusman28, Saints addic, Saint-Ragnar, St.Fury, ELLIASJWILLIAMS, saintsNut, Ti Rider, Rojam, tjharris, Gump, Nightshade, RaginSaint93, MatthewV, ok awesome, TribuneUK, Beazywhodat, Allen Poe, faceman, sammymvpknight, baarbogast, HburgSaints, dwamel99, kewinn89, Scott B, Z28Saints fan, dutar76, CabezaDeBakka, ajlilliman, Ronnie, reason2believe, B-Train, RaginCajun83, Surviving Saint, BioSaint, wyrmer, Darren B, brandon8283, Ediddy7023, BlueRaspberry, Boiler Jim, MistaWhoDat, omnipitus, greg8710, Krodwhodat, Witchdoctor504, Bill
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Active Threads
Resisting Fake News (a visual aid)
Last Post: nolaspe
Posted On: Today
Replies: 96
Views: 2,069
Happy Boxing Day!
Last Post: efil4stnias
Posted On: Today
Replies: 5
Views: 100
Bring on the Broom: A new years day beat down for the New Orleans Saints
Last Post: Syco
Posted On: Today
Replies: 8
Views: 256
Week 16 Betting Thread
Last Post: Surviving Saint
Posted On: Today
Replies: 34
Views: 651
CIA concludes Russia intervened in election on behalf of Trump (News reports: FBI backs CIA view)
Last Post: nolaspe
Posted On: Today
Replies: 436
Views: 12,102
Why can't Daryl Johnston and Kenny Albert call every Saints game?
Last Post: Gump
Posted On: Today
Replies: 4
Views: 208
one of the best attacks the NFL has ever seen?
Last Post: BlackandGoldXLIV
Posted On: Today
Replies: 9
Views: 365
Mark Ingram getting great.
Last Post: DaveXA
Posted On: Today
Replies: 59
Views: 3,736
More...
Members Birthdays
martymoose32 (48), WVSAINT (43), TheMadCowTipper (37), Rohan (37)
Past News
Snap Counts: Mark Ingram's playing time rising as Saints near finish
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 75
Saints believe Sean Payton's 100th win the start of next 'leap'
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 321
Sean Payton becomes winningest coach in Saints history
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 383
Nick Underhill's analysis: Big key to Saints' victory over Bucs in rematch...
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 405
Saints' Jairus Byrd comes up big against Bucs
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 379
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz extends streak in win against Buccaneers
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 225
Saints roll past Bucs in impressive Christmas Eve win; Brees: 'I feel like we're right there'
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 144
Mark Ingram, Jairus Byrd star in Saints' redemption win
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 151
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:07 PM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0