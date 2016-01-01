Snap Counts: Mark Ingram's playing time rising as Saints near finish



Full Story - The Advocate:



Mark Ingram took just 18 snaps the first time the New Orleans Saints took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, his second-lowest total of the season, trailing only his benching after an early fumble against Seattle.



The second time around, Ingram got every chance to pound Tampa Bay into submission.



Ingram tied his season high by taking 48 snaps in a 31-24 win over the Buccaneers on Saturday, carrying 18 times for 90 yards and two touchdowns as he powered an impressive ground game for the Saints.



As the season comes to a close and Ingram finds himself within reach of his first 1,000-yard campaign  he has 940 yards heading into the season finale against Atlanta  the veteran's playing time has risen significantly.



New Orleans committed to playing Tim Hightower more after the win over Seattle. In the six games after the Seahawks game, Ingram took 166 snaps, and Hightower took 151 as the pair split the workload.



By Joel Erickson



