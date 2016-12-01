Saints' Mark Ingram relishes opportunity to potentially rush for 1,000 yards on season



New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram doesn't downplay what could happen Sunday in the regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons.



Ingram enters Week 17 with 940 yards rushing, and 60 yards on the ground will give the Saints running back his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign on his six-year career.



The thought of accomplishing the yardage benchmark, which is widely regarded as a gold standard for running backs, carries significance to Ingram.



"It will mean a lot," Ingram said Monday in a teleconference with Saints beat writers. "Every running back wants to rush for 1,000 yards and I've been close a couple of times. So, it's definitely something I'll be looking forward to and trying my best to accomplish while getting us a final win of the season."



By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



