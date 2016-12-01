|
|
|
|
|
|
|New Orleans Saints
> News
|
Saints' Mark Ingram relishes opportunity to potentially rush for 1,000 yards on season
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 08:42 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,723
|
Saints' Mark Ingram relishes opportunity to potentially rush for 1,000 yards on season
Full Story - NOLA.com
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram doesn't downplay what could happen Sunday in the regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons.
Ingram enters Week 17 with 940 yards rushing, and 60 yards on the ground will give the Saints running back his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign on his six-year career.
The thought of accomplishing the yardage benchmark, which is widely regarded as a gold standard for running backs, carries significance to Ingram.
"It will mean a lot," Ingram said Monday in a teleconference with Saints beat writers. "Every running back wants to rush for 1,000 yards and I've been close a couple of times. So, it's definitely something I'll be looking forward to and trying my best to accomplish while getting us a final win of the season."
By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
Full Story - NOLA.com
Related:
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 155 members and 588 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
HoustonCajun
, Saint Jack
, VPCajun
, Sumdude34
, Torgo
, Will Survive
, B-Rich
, Dfhammill
, SWJJ
, dbg
, ChizzleIV
, Boiler Jim
, crosswatt
, Jayskee
, Jedidoom
, justbkaz
, Eman5805
, AmerVet
, Dmatt777
, Juicy Fruit
, Surviving Saint
, geese9
, uproar90
, Craig Walker
, livefromDC
, mlewellyn
, Saint Snide
, pete
, tarusman28
, Schilly
, syeager
, KulBreez
, redjem25
, JPH
, IgorBrees
, scott88
, BroKV
, Saint_Ward
, Andrus
, bigdaddysaints
, Saintfan4life
, kenchaisson
, FatCitySaint
, Hotdog_Skin
, CRaY-Work
, nosaints213
, Saint ATN
, superstar7th
, nolaboytroy2
, ultimatesaintsfan
, cajundave
, NatureBoy
, ehusson80
, RiverRat
, eaglefreak
, Loco Hornet Fan
, Darth Deuce
, krushing
, SaintBudMan
, zknotts61
, ANKOMA33
, Slurp
, Jeff Miller
, Saint Thibby
, saintjay
, ramu
, reason2believe
, oldJC.SAINTS
, SaintsDoc
, English
, football
, the bank
, Grandadmiral
, AARPSaint
, ac4400cw
, iocane powder
, kevco
, t-boy
, Mad Max2
, SatchmoT
, bleedblk&gld
, kujo1978
, HburgSaints
, Falconidae
, JackT.
, FootballLady
, longtime lurker
, cool1038
, friday
, guidomerkinsrules
, whodat25
, austxsaintfan
, RJ in Lafayette
, ALLNO
, St.Fury
, Vega$$aint
, daninmn
, RMFN
, BACKLASH
, Brennan77
, scootnpcola
, fan1984
, Northeasttiger
, cpg
, crazybyrd87
, MistaWhoDat
, BobE
, warren G.
, b_rent366
, msl
, saintsmarchin
, 2fya
, lonestarcajun
, Plunket76
, Stefan
, billinms
, Venom Saint
, saintmike23
, shabba1111
, Stealth Matrix
, itztime
, Rojam
, seagull
, Jonboy
, brandon8283
, HouseCall
, doncho
, slaym
, st. jamie
, Jubilee Dunbar
, aj
, rodthy
, Analyze This
, Rdanderson91
, gabe2
, Semper
, T.Sneden84
, staciepete
, Gump
, Zardnok
, honore80
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:40 PM.
|