|New Orleans Saints
Avoiding 7-9 for third consecutive season takes backseat to simpler motivation for Saints against Falcons: Winning
Today, 08:53 PM
Owner/Webmaster
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,723
Avoiding 7-9 for third consecutive season takes backseat to simpler motivation for Saints against Falcons: Winning
Full Story - The Advocate
The New Orleans Saints enter the final week of the season with a chance to make an improvement, although it is admittely a small improvement, over the last two seasons.
New Orleans sits at 7-8, and a win over the Atlanta Falcons in the season finale would allow the Saints to finish 8-8 and avoid a third consecutive 7-9 finish.
Finishing with an even split would represent a small margin of improvement overall for a team that will finish the season lamenting too many close calls in losses that kept the Saints out of the playoffs.
"Any time you go out there you are playing to win and 7-9 versus 8-8. .. to go 8-8, that is improvement right there," veteran safety Jairus Byrd said. "Honestly, it is not what everyone wants to see and what our goals were, but that is showing we have a young team that is showing improvement right there."
No one is saying that a win makes up for a third consecutive season without New Orleans involved in the playoffs.
By Joel A Erickson
Full Story - The Advocate
