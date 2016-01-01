home Steve Gleasons Website
Drew Brees shows off Christmas wardrobe, and Saints give back


Full Story - ESPN.com

METAIRIE, La. -- Drew Brees kicked off Christmas morning by posting a picture of himself decked out in holiday pajamas -- taken by his new toy, a flying drone camera.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback then ended the day with a picture of himself and wife Brittany in tacky Christmas sweaters and the note, This concluded the Griswold family Christmas!

The Saints got into the holiday spirit in more ways than one.

Veteran safety Roman Harper and teammates including receiver Michael Thomas and fellow defensive backs Jairus Byrd, Vonn Bell and DeVante Harris invited 10 local families to spend the afternoon at the Saints practice facility.

By Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer

Full Story - ESPN.com

 

