Today, 09:08 PM
New Orleans Saints 2017 opponents: How to determine who they'll play
Full Story - NOLA.com
The New Orleans Saints in 2017 are assured of a visit by the New England Patriots, and of a trip to London in Week 3 or 4 to face the Miami Dolphins.
Those will be two of the four AFC East teams the Saints will face next season. The Saints additionally will face all four NFC North teams, and have their usual home and away games against the other three NFC South counterparts.
Still left to be determined are which other two NFC teams the Saints will face.
The NFL uses a fixed scheduling formula that makes it possible to determine the opponents for 14 of 16 games for years on out, but it's the other two games that are commonly not known until the previous season is completed.
The Saints in 2017 will face the second- or third-place teams in the NFC East and NFC West, depending on if the Saints finish in second or third in the NFC South.
By Christopher Dabe, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
Full Story - NOLA.com
