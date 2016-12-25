Brees, Payton reflect on milestone after beating Bucs



NEW ORLEANS (AP)  While Drew Brees won't be part of the playoffs for a third straight season, the record-setting quarterback took considerable satisfaction from a milestone that signifies how much winning he has done in his 11 seasons operating the offense that coach Sean Payton designed.



Payton took over first place on the Saints' career victory list for coaches with a 31-24 triumph over Tampa Bay on Saturday that put a considerable dent in the Buccaneers' playoff hopes. Payton has 94 regular season victories with New Orleans, the only place he has been a head coach.



"I'm lucky to have been part of every one of those," said Brees, who also has won six playoff games under Payton, including the Super Bowl to close the 2009 season. "It speaks to the program that he has built here and the amount of trust and confidence that everyone has in him.



"We've got a formula here that works and we've had some great seasons, great moments. We've had some tough times, some tough circumstances as well, but I always feel like we have the ability to overcome because of the program, the system, that Sean Payton has put in place," Brees added. "We know each and every week, he's going to put us in the best position to succeed, and we love him for that."



By BRETT MARTEL | Associated Press



