Jim Henderson Commentary: Saints prepare for season finale against the Falcons



Fox8live.com



NEW ORLEANS, LA



On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons can secure the second seed in the NFC Playoffs and a first round bye with a win as a touchdown favorite over the Saints. A New Orleans win gives the Saints an 8-8 finish in 2016...not a winning record, but for the first time in three years, not a losing one either.



The Falcons went from an 8-8 record a year ago to their first division title since 2012. They did so with the continued exemplary play of their stars like Matt Ryan and Julio Jones, the rapid maturation of young veterans like Vic Beasley and Teven Coleman and a collection of newcomers like Alex Mack, Deion Jones, Keanu Neal and Taylor Gabriel, who made an immediate, positive impact.



Should the Saints win on Sunday, it would be their turn to finish at .500 and you could make the argument that they could duplicate the Falcons' ascendancy next year. Some of the same elements are in place here as there. What isn't known is who will be those Saints newcomers in 2017 and how much they can positively impact the returning corps of veterans.



By Jim Henderson



