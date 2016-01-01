|
|
|
|
|
Today, 11:48 AM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,728
|
Saints want more than 8-8, but it's better than third straight 7-9
Full Story - ESPN
METAIRIE, La. -- In the grand scheme of things, theres not much difference between 8-8 and 7-9.
In fact, many New Orleans Saints fans might argue that the only thing 8-8 gets you is a worse draft pick.
But for a Saints team that has been stuck at 7-9 the past two years in a row, an 8-8 finish would be symbolic of the optimism theyre feeling.
Both Drew Brees and Zach Strief have compared the teams current vibe to when the Saints went 7-9 and 8-8 in 2007 and 2008, respectively, before winning the Super Bowl in 2009.
"Any time you step out there, youre playing to win," Saints safety Jairus Byrd said. "So 7-9 versus 8-8, just from the fact that weve been 7-9 these past two seasons, to go 8-8 thats improvement right there.
Obviously its not what everyone wants to see or what our goals were, but thats showing that we have a young team thats showing improvement right there. So definitely, any time we go out there, we definitely want to win.
Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer
Full Story - ESPN
|
|
|
|
|
|