Saints want more than 8-8, but it's better than third straight 7-9



Full Story - ESPN



METAIRIE, La. -- In the grand scheme of things, theres not much difference between 8-8 and 7-9.



In fact, many New Orleans Saints fans might argue that the only thing 8-8 gets you is a worse draft pick.



But for a Saints team that has been stuck at 7-9 the past two years in a row, an 8-8 finish would be symbolic of the optimism theyre feeling.



Both Drew Brees and Zach Strief have compared the teams current vibe to when the Saints went 7-9 and 8-8 in 2007 and 2008, respectively, before winning the Super Bowl in 2009.



"Any time you step out there, youre playing to win," Saints safety Jairus Byrd said. "So 7-9 versus 8-8, just from the fact that weve been 7-9 these past two seasons, to go 8-8 thats improvement right there.



Obviously its not what everyone wants to see or what our goals were, but thats showing that we have a young team thats showing improvement right there. So definitely, any time we go out there, we definitely want to win.



Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer



