Ironman Cameron Jordan showcasing all-around skills for Saints



New Orleans Saints defensive linemen will sometimes gather on Tuesdays -- the team's weekly day off -- to lift weights. That's not enough work for defensive end Cameron Jordan, though.



"We might go lift, and you'll see him run like three more extra gassers," defensive tackle Nick Fairley said. "It's stuff like that that he does that keeps him ahead of the game."



Jordan leads the Saints with 7.5 sacks this season. He's tied for first in the NFL with 17 tackles for loss. He's tied for fifth in the league with 23 quarterback hits. And he has a career high with six passes defensed.



But, one of the most impressive things about the all-around defensive linemen is his stamina. As of Week 15, Jordan was one of just three defensive linemen in the NFL to have played at least 90 percent of his team's defensive snaps this season. At 92 percent, he's played a higher percentage than every defensive lineman except Olivier Vernon of the New York Giants at 94 percent.



By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



