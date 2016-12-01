home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page Ironman Cameron Jordan showcasing all-around skills for Saints

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Today, 11:51 AM  
Andrus Andrus is offline
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,728
Ironman Cameron Jordan showcasing all-around skills for Saints


Full Story - NOLA.com

New Orleans Saints defensive linemen will sometimes gather on Tuesdays -- the team's weekly day off -- to lift weights. That's not enough work for defensive end Cameron Jordan, though.

"We might go lift, and you'll see him run like three more extra gassers," defensive tackle Nick Fairley said. "It's stuff like that that he does that keeps him ahead of the game."

Jordan leads the Saints with 7.5 sacks this season. He's tied for first in the NFL with 17 tackles for loss. He's tied for fifth in the league with 23 quarterback hits. And he has a career high with six passes defensed.

But, one of the most impressive things about the all-around defensive linemen is his stamina. As of Week 15, Jordan was one of just three defensive linemen in the NFL to have played at least 90 percent of his team's defensive snaps this season. At 92 percent, he's played a higher percentage than every defensive lineman except Olivier Vernon of the New York Giants at 94 percent.

By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

Full Story - NOLA.com

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Currently Active Users: 720
There are currently 190 members and 530 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
Miker1975, inetnawlins, chrisman17, NolaFord, daybreaker, Saint Ace, Nov23, happy saint, Bozzhawg318, mdperry, scuppa9, Blues_Forte, tomdda, Twags14, jlroby69, 2009ring, super_wolf, toobahcowboy, _CHAMPIONSHIP_, nowillrise, Mica504, broccoli60, lades, SMDelcambre, gitaroomanxadam, Rusty, B-Train, Outbackjack, saintfan, silveredge96, TenTwo, SaintsMama, Domeination, PeteNBroussard, porculator, meatman, CUNMiami2010, saintsplaya, kajundandj, Icon, Saint Tex, bigjoe307, StWill, guidomerkinsrules, EndzoneSaint, Dome50, Nickolai182, james_k_p, chemist54, sm504, Saint-Ragnar, unclebuck, Maik Jeaunz, nolaspe, row36, JackT., James Spader, lechapman, rheausler, noser222, c_prej, FLASH, jzea, donnasw, Chamo76, flawda saint, Bayareasaint, Soundwave, staphory, bonnjer, brandon8283, Chris, mexicansaint, Da Living Saint, nola0723, SaintsBrazil, SuperSaint, BobE, tinman, Bartyboy, AgentJRad, scrummy mustard, SaintInBucLand, JuggernautSaint, SuperMatt, DaveXA, moraink, Twenty, kenchaisson, jeromed1906, Kid Dynomite, BlownGP, los226, SailorJerrysHorse, Will Survive, Doombot, Ti Rider, senorwinces, techster, saintsfannca, FullMonte, davy17c, abuckmaster, WhoDatMan1985, JerseyYat, Big_L, ALLNO, efil4stnias, frack, Galbreath34, jmcgaugh, NYC Saint, Mojomajik9, Excelsior88, Taurus, Brennan77, NOLa, English, MarCowMar, Marty_Graw, NightHawk, Alan12, bigcarlittlewill, El Caliente, NO Saint, ggaspard, Saints 318, JWDtrey3, Hardcorefakes, saintsfan1029, whoDATnationXLIV, jarrettsaint, Mardiboys, Shemp, rhemstad24, jp028, outvoted, sammymvpknight, Silent Dave, rsmith2783, blunted, BCK30, billinms, DaveinCoalinga, DJ1BigTymer, barristerboy, BioSaint, MrVoodoo, saintjay, FootballLady, thetownedrunkard, young, crosswatt, Tater, Coreyinthe504, Jedidoom, Saintaholic, mrbrown2195, Pancakes, urzombiefood, tlmsaints, Saint_Ward, fx55, crazybyrd87, Mills, dashocker217, insidejob, Grandadmiral, faceman, Saintsallday, bradman1965, Darth Deuce, RandyB, devnclem, ELLIASJWILLIAMS, PayOrPlay, Suavecito8, luezana
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Active Threads
Dershowitz: 'Appalling' Obama 'Stabbed Israel in Back' With UN Abstention
Last Post: Saint_Ward
Posted On: Today
Replies: 26
Views: 525
Restoring Humor
Last Post: Taurus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 763
Views: 72,901
Carrie Fisher apparently had a heart attack on a flight...
Last Post: guidomerkinsrules
Posted On: Today
Replies: 19
Views: 653
Jim Henderson Commentary: Saints prepare for season finale against the Falcons
Last Post: ndcc
Posted On: Today
Replies: 11
Views: 843
Star Wars: Rogue One - NOW STRONG IN THE SPOILERS
Last Post: Saintaholic
Posted On: Today
Replies: 387
Views: 15,854
The most important thing this offseason (NFL)....
Last Post: Outbackjack
Posted On: Today
Replies: 9
Views: 233
Rob Ryan's DC tenure with the Saints
Last Post: guidomerkinsrules
Posted On: Today
Replies: 7
Views: 176
2016 is not done with us yet...
Last Post: Grandadmiral
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 1
More...
Members Birthdays
Past News
Sean Payton says team will discuss Nick Fairley's future after season, indicates interest in retaining him
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 65
Ironman Cameron Jordan showcasing all-around skills for Saints
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 44
Saints want more than 8-8, but it's better than third straight 7-9
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 55
Early Saints 2017 NFL draft -- Mike Detillier
Last Post: Tee08
Posted On: Today
Replies: 1
Views: 422
Jim Henderson Commentary: Saints prepare for season finale against the Falcons
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 237
Brees, Payton reflect on milestone after beating Bucs
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 206
New Orleans Saints 2017 opponents: How to determine who they'll play
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 224
Drew Brees shows off Christmas wardrobe, and Saints give back
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 128
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:06 PM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0