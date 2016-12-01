NFL Draft 2017: How a win or loss Sunday affects Saints' first-round standing



The New Orleans Saints' 7-9 records from the past two seasons landed them the Nos. 13 and 12 overall picks in the 2015 and 2016 NFL drafts.



Another 7-9 record this season -- should the Saints lose Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons -- could give them a similar position this spring.



The Saints could select as high as 10th and as low as 15th in the 2017 draft if they lose the Sunday finale to the Falcons, and as high as 15th and as low as 18th if they win and finish with an 8-8 record.



The NFL determines its draft order by placing teams in reverse order of finish, with the team with the poorest record selecting first. Teams with identical records are placed in reverse order of strength of schedule, from weaker to stronger.



The Saints could be one of as many as six teams to post a record of 7-9, or one of as many as eight teams to finish the season at 8-8.



In sorting through the various strength-of-schedule tiebreakers in those scenarios, it appears the Saints (7-8) would hold the 10th pick in the draft if they lose to the Falcons, and if five other games go a certain way.



By Christopher Dabe, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



