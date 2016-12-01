See how Saints exploited matchups to win rematch vs. Bucs in this week's Film Study



Saturday when the New Orleans Saints faced Tampa Bay they righted all the wrongs on offense from the previous matchup vs. the Buccaneers a couple of weeks earlier.



The offensive line played much better as a group this time around, protecting Drew Brees and creating a steady ground game.



I dissect two key touchdowns from the Saints' 31-24 win in Week 16 in this week's Film Study:



Mark Ingram 14-yard touchdown run -- First-and-10, Tampa Bay 14, 14:06, third quarter



Saints guard Senio Kelemete and wideout Brandin Cooks make two important blocks to open up a Mark Ingram touchdown run. Photo illustration via NFL Game Rewind





This was complementary football at its best as Jairus Byrd's first interception set up Ingram's touchdown on the very next play.



