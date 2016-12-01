|
Today, 02:11 AM
Saints' next opponent seeks first-round bye, and more to know about the Falcons
Full Story - NOLA.com
Last week, the New Orleans Saints all but eliminated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from playoff contention with a 31-24 victory at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
This week, the Saints could impact when the Atlanta Falcons host their first playoff game.
The Falcons (10-5) will come into the 3:25 p.m. Sunday home game in need of a win, or losses by the Seattle Seahawks (9-5-1) and Detroit Lions (9-6), to clinch the NFC's No. 2 seed and a first-round bye.
That would put the Falcons opposite the top-seeded Dallas Cowboys in the divisional playoff round, and a with a chance to host the NFC championship game should another team knock off the Cowboys.
The Falcons won the NFC South title last week with a win against the Carolina Panthers combined by the Bucs' loss to the Saints.
Their 10 wins are the most since thier 13-3 season in 2012 that ended in the NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.
By Christopher Dabe, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
