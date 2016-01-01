home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints film study: Here's how a new approach meant far different results this time against Tampa Bay


Full Story - The Advocate

It's hard to pass protect when your opposition knows you aren't running the ball.

Thats what happened the first time the Saints and Buccaneers played. New Orleans couldnt run the ball, and the Buccaneers were able to create pressure on at least 15 of Drew Brees 41 passing attempts. New Orleans lost that game 16-11.

It should be no surprise that this time, with the Saints establishing an effective running game, and Brees had much more time to throw during Saturday's 31-24 win over the Bucs.

Overall, Brees wasn't pressured much at all. He escaped it twice, once getting loose for a gain and another time being dropped right before the line of scrimmage. He was sacked a second time, but probably saw pressure on only five other occasions. And that figure is being generous to the defense.

What was most interesting about this game is the rushing attack kept the Buccaneers off balance and opened things up for New Orleans in the passing game. This game was a strike against anyone who likes to claim the offense is predictable (something that close observers already know is not true) since the Saints picked up a good amount of their 299 yards passing out of what are usually considered running formations.

BY NICK UNDERHILL

Full Story - The Advocate

 

