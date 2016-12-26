Saints' Erik Harris determined to return from ACL injury



Full Story - YDR.com



It happened Oct. 10, at the first practice after the New Orleans Saints returned from their bye week.



Defensive back Erik Harris was playing in a simulation of the Carolina Panthers defense, taking on the Saints' first-team offense to prepare for their Week 6 game.



The 2008 New Oxford graduate intercepted a pass and took off down the sideline. After he juked one of his offensive teammates, another player rushed toward him at the last second. Harris juked again inside to his right.



"That's when I felt a pop in my knee and fell to the ground," he said.



After reviewing his MRI, the team doctors broke the news: Harris had torn his ACL, and his rookie season was over.



The incident was so innocent looking and I wasn't even moving full speed," Harris recalled. "Not for a second did I think ACL. Maybe a meniscus tear, but not ACL."



Christine Callahan, For The Evening Sun



Full Story - YDR.com It happened Oct. 10, at the first practice after the New Orleans Saints returned from their bye week.Defensive back Erik Harris was playing in a simulation of the Carolina Panthers defense, taking on the Saints' first-team offense to prepare for their Week 6 game.The 2008 New Oxford graduate intercepted a pass and took off down the sideline. After he juked one of his offensive teammates, another player rushed toward him at the last second. Harris juked again inside to his right."That's when I felt a pop in my knee and fell to the ground," he said.After reviewing his MRI, the team doctors broke the news: Harris had torn his ACL, and his rookie season was over.The incident was so innocent looking and I wasn't even moving full speed," Harris recalled. "Not for a second did I think ACL. Maybe a meniscus tear, but not ACL."