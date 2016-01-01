|
|
|
|
|
Today, 03:15 AM
|
|
|
|
|
Video: Take a look back at the Saints 2009 Super Bowl season
Following their Week 17 showdown with the Falcons in Atlanta, the New Orleans Saints 2016 season will come to a close, as they Saints fell short of the final playoff picture.
Want to keep up with all things Saints? Don't miss any breaking news, take a second to sign up for our FREE Saints newsletter!
Unfortunately for the Saints, 2016 marks the marks the third straight season - and fourth in five years - that the team failed to make the playoffs. As a result, offseason changes may be looming.
With the Saints marred in a playoff drought, now seems like an opportune time to take a look back at better times for the franchise - like the 2009 Super Bowl XLIV Championship team - via CBS Sports:
by Michael Kaskey-Blomain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|