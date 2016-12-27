|
Drew Brees on Falcons game: 'We want to finish the season off on a high note'
Full Story - NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees
Press Conference with Local Media
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Is there a game or a memory that stands out to you from the Georgia Dome?
I know this will be the last regular season game in the Georgia Dome. Obviously, weve played there every year since weve been here. I can remember in 2006 Terrance Copper catching a Hail Mary. Actually, the first pass of the game we threw an 80-yard post to Devery Henderson for a touchdown, and then at the end of that half, threw a Hail Mary and Terrance Copper caught a tip pass in the back of the end zone and we basically like literally took it right out of the tunnel and into our locker room. We played there on Monday night a couple times. Weve obviously played in a lot of big games there because this is obviously a big divisional rivalry and Atlanta has always been a very good team. Especially since Matt Ryans been there and obviously theyre having another great year.
Do these 5,000-yard seasons mean anything to you?
No, not right now. Not right now they dont. Im just focusing on winning and trying to put us in a position to win championships.
Does it mean anything to you when people that say you play better with age?
I mean thats my goal. Thats my goal every year is to get better in some way, to evaluate my performance from the year before during the offseason and try to make improvements wherever I can, and that might be just a little tweak of my routine. That might be trying something new in regards to my preparation. It might be doing something different in regards to my recovery. There are a lot of things that I feel like Ive tried to implement every offseason to prepare myself to play my best during the season and thats always my goal, is to improve and get better.
Full Story - NewOrleansSaints.com
