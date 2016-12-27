Forecast: 3 things the Saints must do in 2017



Full Story - WWLTV.com



It's been a frustrating New Orleans Saints season but I've found it much more enjoyable than 2014 and 2015. The Saints offense was amazingly enjoyable and while the defense was still pretty bad, it never felt hopeless against opposing offenses, which was a huge step in the right direction. The special teams were a complete disaster, but then Wil Lutz got his kick trajectory fixed, and only thing bad about the special teams are the coverage and return units.



As the Saints season comes to a close I've come up with three conclusions about the season and the future of the team heading into the offseason. I could have done a dozen but these are the three things I'm 100 percent certain of for next year that the Saints need to do. So let's get to it shall we?



3. Drew Brees proved going 'All In' for one last shot in 2017 is a GREAT idea.



How good is Drew Brees still playing? Brees is going to throw for 5,000 yards for the FIFTH time. Nobody in NFL history has done it more than once. Brees is also going to throw over 35 touchdowns and complete over 70 percent of his throws.



Ralph Malbrough / Contributing Writer , WWL



Full Story - WWLTV.com It's been a frustrating New Orleans Saints season but I've found it much more enjoyable than 2014 and 2015. The Saints offense was amazingly enjoyable and while the defense was still pretty bad, it never felt hopeless against opposing offenses, which was a huge step in the right direction. The special teams were a complete disaster, but then Wil Lutz got his kick trajectory fixed, and only thing bad about the special teams are the coverage and return units.As the Saints season comes to a close I've come up with three conclusions about the season and the future of the team heading into the offseason. I could have done a dozen but these are the three things I'm 100 percent certain of for next year that the Saints need to do. So let's get to it shall we?3. Drew Brees proved going 'All In' for one last shot in 2017 is a GREAT idea.How good is Drew Brees still playing? Brees is going to throw for 5,000 yards for the FIFTH time. Nobody in NFL history has done it more than once. Brees is also going to throw over 35 touchdowns and complete over 70 percent of his throws.