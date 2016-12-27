Small step to 25th is giant leap for Saints' defense, Dennis Allen



METAIRIE, La.  If Dennis Allen keeps this up, theres a good chance he could become the first New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator to last more than three seasons under Sean Payton.



Allen hasnt exactly worked miracles in his first full year as the Saints DC. But he absolutely has the much-maligned unit pointed in the right direction.



The Saints (7-8) rank 25th in the league in yards allowed (369.4 per game). That may not seem like much, but its a vast improvement over their 31st-place ranking in each of the past two years. They also ranked 31st through the first six weeks of this season.



But theyre 10th in the NFL over the past seven weeks (324.7 yards per game).



Well, first off structurally and from an organizational standpoint, clearly its night and day. Thats been a positive, Payton said of how Allen has put his stamp on the unit since replacing the fired Rob Ryan last November.



