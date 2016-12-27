home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page Drew Brees 'absolutely' expects Sean Payton to be Saints' coach in 2017

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Today, 08:12 PM  
Andrus Andrus is offline
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,742
Drew Brees 'absolutely' expects Sean Payton to be Saints' coach in 2017


New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees heard rumors about Sean Payton being a trade target last year.

Payton obviously stayed with the Saints for 2016, even signing a contract extension through the 2020 season.

But, as this season draws to a close, Payton's name is involved in trade reports again. It started with a report from CBS Sports two weeks ago that said the Saints wouldn't ask for too much to move Payton. Then, NFL Network reported Sunday Payton was monitoring the vacancy with the Los Angeles Rams with "sincere interest." At least one bookmaker even listed Payton as an option to replace Rex Ryan in Buffalo -- though with long odds.

Brees, though, isn't watching the rumor mill, and on Wednesday, he had a quick response when asked if he thought Payton would be back in 2017.

"Yeah, absolutely," Brees said.

By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

Full Story - NOLA.com

More From NOLA.com:

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Currently Active Users: 739
There are currently 169 members and 570 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
HoustonCajun, rheausler, toobahcowboy, Alexsiev, NatureBoy, FootballLady, football, ASB81689, Smooth_Criminal, nosaints213, Saint Jack, whodatbe, BobE, Grandadmiral, Claw, scuppa9, NOLAJM504, Day1, endlessjoe, Aussieboy, scedotal, superchuck500, Denzien, Jive Saint, d3vanj, baarbogast, Saintfan4life, MistaWhoDat, AgentJRad, Alan12, baron8, stevend, akshun, zknotts61, Silent Dave, gboudx, Falconidae, chameleonknight, Saint_Ward, Custumz97, SaintRay, ExVASaint, Metallyca, AshleyShaffer, MSUSousaphone, NorfolkedSaint, warren G., BlueChimay, St. Chris, SaintsW1n, luckypoboy, BreesusSaves, RussTKD, saintjay, scrummy mustard, saints28, Torgo, HoumaSaint, St. Sid, saintsmarchin, superlaser, DaveXA, Campin' Freak, silveredge96, Saint-Ragnar, Slidell Mike, SEAKING, Saintfan in Dallas, endlessHIMdark, TenTwo, KingOfBattle, cool1038, kc2000, iamsaved, Usmfan84, Expatriate, 2fya, Bayouboy, Scott B, PKaB, SmackDaddy, Jeff Miller, Saint It Ain't So, KulBreez, ultimatesaintsfan, mt15, AgnesT, Merl, DABOOT162, brandon8283, c_prej, tbuck, guidomerkinsrules, Z28Saints fan, EndzoneSaint, sthomas1124, Rugruk, Mad Max2, Byrd4LSU, wesleyTX13, daBaconsaint, SteveNBFD, longtime lurker, SatchmoT, Lustmord, polo_haynes, STEWDADDY34, robsmith32, reverse, sportsaint, Jedidoom, jdl1201, dredmund, BCK30, The Saint, scootnpcola, SaintsIn2009, showstopper, nolamarc, Brandon13, ThisIsNewOrleans!, mondoburger, crazybyrd87, PayOrPlay, Boondock, jtampasaint, blackjack, Loco Hornet Fan, DFATMAN2003, roberthgrove, saintcool13, ChopperSaint, code11, krushing, meatman, sacalait59, Maxp, honeybadger, Boiler Jim, brockmeaux, BLACKSOJA, cdexterg, noser222, billinms, keijicosis, Kris, mRex, JBO, quax, CanadianSaint, oysters
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Active Threads
2016 is not done with us yet...
Last Post: Zack Lee
Posted On: Today
Replies: 33
Views: 723
Dershowitz: 'Appalling' Obama 'Stabbed Israel in Back' With UN Abstention
Last Post: IntenseSaint
Posted On: Today
Replies: 47
Views: 1,277
CIA concludes Russia intervened in election on behalf of Trump (News reports: FBI backs CIA view)
Last Post: guidomerkinsrules
Posted On: Today
Replies: 463
Views: 12,990
N/S: Patriots reveal starting trade price for Garoppolo
Last Post: Boondock
Posted On: Today
Replies: 31
Views: 1,609
Official Wrasslin' Thread (renamed to reflect the discussion)
Last Post: BobE
Posted On: Today
Replies: 29,380
Views: 669,965
And So It Begins........
Last Post: Merl
Posted On: Today
Replies: 11
Views: 718
Ky. Gov. declares 2017 'The Year of the Bible'
Last Post: DaveXA
Posted On: Today
Replies: 64
Views: 1,410
Carrie Fisher apparently had a heart attack on a flight... [Update: Passed away 12/27/16]
Last Post: brandon8283
Posted On: Today
Replies: 58
Views: 1,690
More...
Members Birthdays
benjanine (41)
Past News
The art of the steal: How Saints draw inspiration for new plays by watching other teams
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 27
Drew Brees 'absolutely' expects Sean Payton to be Saints' coach in 2017
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 49
The Saints are on the verge
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 47
Small step to 25th is giant leap for Saints' defense, Dennis Allen
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 43
Forecast: 3 things the Saints must do in 2017
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 36
Drew Brees on Falcons game: 'We want to finish the season off on a high note'
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 29
Video: Take a look back at the Saints 2009 Super Bowl season
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 242
Saints' Erik Harris determined to return from ACL injury
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 244
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:28 PM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0