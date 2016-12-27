|
|
|
|
|
Today, 08:12 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,742
|
Drew Brees 'absolutely' expects Sean Payton to be Saints' coach in 2017
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees heard rumors about Sean Payton being a trade target last year.
Payton obviously stayed with the Saints for 2016, even signing a contract extension through the 2020 season.
But, as this season draws to a close, Payton's name is involved in trade reports again. It started with a report from CBS Sports two weeks ago that said the Saints wouldn't ask for too much to move Payton. Then, NFL Network reported Sunday Payton was monitoring the vacancy with the Los Angeles Rams with "sincere interest." At least one bookmaker even listed Payton as an option to replace Rex Ryan in Buffalo -- though with long odds.
Brees, though, isn't watching the rumor mill, and on Wednesday, he had a quick response when asked if he thought Payton would be back in 2017.
"Yeah, absolutely," Brees said.
By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
Full Story - NOLA.com
More From NOLA.com:
|
|
|
|
