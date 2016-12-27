The art of the steal: How Saints draw inspiration for new plays by watching other teams



Sean Payton sits down every Tuesday and watches every touchdown scored in the NFL from the previous week.



The Saints coach is widely considered one of the brightest offensive minds in the league and has created an offense that many of his colleagues in other cities must study, but that doesnt mean hes above looking at what others are doing.



Its market research, staying up on new trends and ideas, is a job requirement, and he often borrows ideas and adopts them as his own.



Most of the week is spent on the opponent, but there is an early part of the week thats spent on the league and whats going on, Payton said.



Before playing Arizona in Week 15, Payton revealed that Cardinals coach Bruce Arians is a coach that he studies closely and often borrows from. As for who else he draws inspiration from, the Saints coach simply replied absolutely when asked if he takes more from some teams than others, without revealing their identities.



By Nick Underhill



