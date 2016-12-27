|
|
|
|
|
|
|New Orleans Saints
> News
|
The art of the steal: How Saints draw inspiration for new plays by watching other teams
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 08:18 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,742
|
The art of the steal: How Saints draw inspiration for new plays by watching other teams
Sean Payton sits down every Tuesday and watches every touchdown scored in the NFL from the previous week.
The Saints coach is widely considered one of the brightest offensive minds in the league and has created an offense that many of his colleagues in other cities must study, but that doesnt mean hes above looking at what others are doing.
Its market research, staying up on new trends and ideas, is a job requirement, and he often borrows ideas and adopts them as his own.
Most of the week is spent on the opponent, but there is an early part of the week thats spent on the league and whats going on, Payton said.
Before playing Arizona in Week 15, Payton revealed that Cardinals coach Bruce Arians is a coach that he studies closely and often borrows from. As for who else he draws inspiration from, the Saints coach simply replied absolutely when asked if he takes more from some teams than others, without revealing their identities.
By Nick Underhill
Full Story - The Advocate
More from The Advocate:
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 167 members and 568 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
HoustonCajun
, rheausler
, toobahcowboy
, Alexsiev
, NatureBoy
, FootballLady
, football
, Smooth_Criminal
, nosaints213
, Saint Jack
, whodatbe
, BobE
, Claw
, scuppa9
, NOLAJM504
, Day1
, endlessjoe
, Aussieboy
, scedotal
, superchuck500
, Denzien
, Jive Saint
, d3vanj
, baarbogast
, Saintfan4life
, MistaWhoDat
, AgentJRad
, Alan12
, baron8
, stevend
, akshun
, zknotts61
, Silent Dave
, gboudx
, Falconidae
, chameleonknight
, Saint_Ward
, Custumz97
, SaintRay
, ExVASaint
, Metallyca
, AshleyShaffer
, MSUSousaphone
, NorfolkedSaint
, warren G.
, BlueChimay
, St. Chris
, SaintsW1n
, luckypoboy
, BreesusSaves
, RussTKD
, saintjay
, scrummy mustard
, saints28
, Torgo
, HoumaSaint
, St. Sid
, saintsmarchin
, superlaser
, DaveXA
, Campin' Freak
, silveredge96
, Saint-Ragnar
, Slidell Mike
, SEAKING
, Saintfan in Dallas
, endlessHIMdark
, TenTwo
, KingOfBattle
, cool1038
, kc2000
, iamsaved
, Usmfan84
, Expatriate
, 2fya
, Bayouboy
, Scott B
, PKaB
, SmackDaddy
, Jeff Miller
, Saint It Ain't So
, KulBreez
, ultimatesaintsfan
, mt15
, AgnesT
, Merl
, DABOOT162
, brandon8283
, c_prej
, tbuck
, guidomerkinsrules
, Z28Saints fan
, EndzoneSaint
, sthomas1124
, Rugruk
, Mad Max2
, Byrd4LSU
, wesleyTX13
, daBaconsaint
, SteveNBFD
, longtime lurker
, SatchmoT
, Lustmord
, polo_haynes
, STEWDADDY34
, robsmith32
, reverse
, sportsaint
, Jedidoom
, jdl1201
, dredmund
, BCK30
, The Saint
, scootnpcola
, SaintsIn2009
, showstopper
, nolamarc
, Brandon13
, ThisIsNewOrleans!
, mondoburger
, crazybyrd87
, PayOrPlay
, Boondock
, jtampasaint
, blackjack
, Loco Hornet Fan
, DFATMAN2003
, roberthgrove
, saintcool13
, ChopperSaint
, code11
, krushing
, meatman
, sacalait59
, Maxp
, honeybadger
, Boiler Jim
, brockmeaux
, BLACKSOJA
, cdexterg
, noser222
, billinms
, keijicosis
, Kris
, mRex
, JBO
, quax
, CanadianSaint
, oysters
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:28 PM.
|