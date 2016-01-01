|
|
|
|
|
Today, 12:50 PM
|
|
|
|
|
John DeShazier: Takeaways from Coach Sean Payton's Thursday teleconference
Snippets from the Thursday morning teleconference of New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton:
1. Today is Paytons 53rd birthday.
2. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (346-for-498 for 4,613 yards and 34 touchdowns, with seven interceptions) is having one of his best seasons. Hes had some phenomenal seasons and theyve had some playoff teams and yet, what theyre doing right now with yards per play, big-play passing, theyve got balance
I think hes having, by far, if not his best, certainly one of his best seasons, Payton said. I think he would evaluate it as one of his best with regard to the team winning. I think thats one of the first areas that were graded at.
3. Payton gave high marks to the play this season of right guard Jahri Evans, who was released in February and brought back days prior to the regular-season opener. When Evans, the second-most decorated offensive lineman in franchise history, opens Sundays game against the Falcons in the Georgia Dome, it will be the first time he has started all 16 games since 2014. I think the one thing, he looks light. He is light, Payton said. His weight I think the challenge, as you play longer in this league, particularly in some of those positions inside, the first thing they say to go are your legs. So, the one thing that can help that is to reduce what theyre carrying. I think hes in shape. I definitely think hes having a real good year, comparing it to the last two or three. Hes healthy. I know he battled some injuries here in the last couple of years with his wrist and his knee. Quietly, hes gone about his business. Knowing now what were getting from him, if I knew that back then, hed have been going through our minicamp, training camp. Ive been impressed and excited with how hes playing.
By John DeShaizer
Full Story - NewOrleansSaints.com
More from NewOrelansSaints.com:
|