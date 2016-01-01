|
|
|
|
|
Today, 01:03 PM
|
|
Rookie David Onyemata's growth has Saints excited about his future
Sean Payton was shocked when the bodies were pulled apart in a scuffle that broke out during a practice last week.
He knows David Onyemata as a warm, caring person. The defensive tackle is not the type you would expect to be at the center of a dust-up. But there was No. 93 being pulled out of the middle of the skirmish.
It wasnt a bad thing.
In a quiet way hes really established himself and is gaining the respect of his teammates, coach Sean Payton said. I really like the draft pick. I like the prospect. I think hes only going to get better.
Externally, Onyemata was viewed as a bit of a project when the Saints selected in the fourth round of the draft. Coming from the University of Manitoba in Canada, the first time he lined up directly over an offensive lineman was in an NFL game. The thinking was that there was going to be some adjustment and time required before he was going to be ready to contribute.
BY NICK UNDERHILL
Full Story - The Advocate
