Today, 01:06 PM
Saints' Ken Crawley suffers knee injury in practice, source says
For the second time this season, a New Orleans Saints defensive back suffered an injury in practice that will end his season prematurely.
Rookie cornerback Ken Crawley, who has had more opportunities to play recently with Delvin Breaux injured, dislocated his kneecap on Wednesday, according to a source.
Crawley will miss the finale against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, but he's expected to recover in about six to eight weeks.
Coach Sean Payton declined comment when asked about Crawley's injury on Thursday.
The Saints signed Crawley as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado this year, and he had a significant role earlier than planned. With Breaux breaking his fibula Week 1 and P.J. Williams suffering a season-ending concussion Week 2, Crawley was pressed into action in the first two games and was a starter from Weeks 3 through 8 before Breaux healed.
By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
Full Story - NOLA.com
More from the NOLA.com:
